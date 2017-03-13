As Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk prepare to welcome their first child, a source close to the couple told RadarOnline.com that their relationship has hit a low point. An insider claims, “Bradley has never looked so miserable.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

The post Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s ‘Relationship On The Rocks’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/irina-shayk-pregnant-bradley-cooper-miserable-fight-breakup-engaged/

Share

More Celebrity News: