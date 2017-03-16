Bob Harper Heads to ‘#CardiacRehab’ for a 45-Minute Workout Post-Heart Attack: ‘I Felt Good’

Bob Harper is back to getting his sweat on!

The Biggest Loser host and trainer headed to the gym for his first long workout after his heart attack.

“So today was my first day doing my #cardiacrehab which involved 15 min on this bike, 15 min of treadmill and 15min of the ergometer,” Harper, 51, wrote on Instagram. “I felt good and the doctors were happy with all of my readings. It just felt good to get a little bit of a sweat.”

After his heart attack on Feb. 12, which left him in a coma for two days, Harper has been sharing updates on his health on social media.

“I love all the support that I’ve been getting,” he adds. “You have no idea how helpful it is. Thank you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Biggest Loser Trainer Bob Harper Suffered a Heart Attack

Though the trainer is extremely fit, he has a history of heart conditions in his family, and said that his mom died of a heart attack. He’s focusing now on eating clean, healthy foods, like vegan burritos and plenty of fresh fish.

“Since my heart attack, I’ve been seriously having to look at my diet and what I can tweak. Tonight is sushi,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Via: http://people.com/bodies/bob-harper-45-minute-workout-post-heart-attack/

Share

More Celebrity News: