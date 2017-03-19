Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits During Their Mother-Daughter Date

Beyoncé gave a group of young dancers the surprise of a lifetime on March 11. The expectant mother dropped by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance in LA to support mom Tina Lawson and her mentorship group, Tina’s Angels. Clad in a pink coat and white dress, Beyoncé glowed as she greeted the dancers and posed for photos with them. Naturally, Tina documented the whole thing on Instagram, and their reactions were exactly what you’d expect. Over the weekend, Beyoncé blessed us with even more photos and Snapchat filtered videos of her and Blue Ivy Carter at the event. We just have one question: what is your Snapchat name, Bey?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Surprises-Alvin-Ailey-Dancers-Mom-Tina-43298051

