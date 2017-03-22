Backstreet Boys Bring *NSYNC’s Lance Bass on Stage During Their Vegas Show

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Another day, another nostalgic boy band reunion. During their Las Vegas residency on Sunday night, the Backstreet Boys brought up former *NSYNC member Lance Bass for a special rendition of “Shape of My Heart.” As the group sang their hit ballad, Lance can be seen swaying along and sharing a few hugs with the guys. Not only did the singer’s husband Michael Turchin, who was also in attendance, post a video on social media, but the band also shared a clip writing, “We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!”

This certainly isn’t the first time the group has made us nostalgic for the ’90s. They also brought up Lance’s former bandmate Joey Fatone earlier this month. Let’s just say, we wouldn’t be opposed to a little *NSYNC reunion.

