Back to Business! A-Rod Speaks at Event in Miami After JLo Jets Out to Florida

Retired Yankees star Alex Rodriguez made an appearance Friday in Miami to speak at a business event.

“I enjoyed speaking with my friend Bobby Turner, at the Global Forum Miami event for the Wharton School of Business,” Rodriguez, 41, captioned a photo of himself and Turner during a Q&A. “Thank you for having me! #GlobalForumMiami.”

The post went up the same day Jennifer Lopez, who is currently dating Rodriguez, was seen hopping a plane to Florida with her twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, 9.

“She will be in Miami for the weekend,” an insider told PEOPLE exclusively Friday of Lopez’s getaway alongside her kids. “She plans to see A-Rod, but will also spend time with friends.”

News of the couple, who have since been fittingly dubbed “J-Rod,” broke Wednesday, when a source close to Lopez confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The news about the couple came shortly after confirmation that Rodriguez had ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for just under a year. Lopez, 47, recently broke things off with Drake whom, according to a source, Lopez wasn’t in an exclusive relationship with.

“She seems excited,” the source said of the Shades of Blue star. “ has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad.

“She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

