‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Marries Longtime Fiancé & Baby Daddy Kevin Manno!

After over a year-long engagement, former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky has finally tied the knot with her baby daddy, Kevin Manno!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo got married at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, California.

The couple’s seven-month-old daughter, Molly, served as the flower girl. Too cute!

In January, Ali revealed to ET that she wanted her special day to have a live band and an open bar. “We just want people to have fun,” she said.

Invited guests included Kaley Cuoco, as well as former Bachelor nation alums, Sean and Catherine Lowe, Trista and Ryan Sutter, and Andi Dorfman.

Of her now-husband, Ali previously told People mag, “Every day he does something that make me pinch myself because I know that I’m super, super lucky.”

Are you glad Ali has finally found love? Let us know in the comments!

