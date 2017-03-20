Bachelor Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson’s Adulting Fears: ‘Not Having Clean Clothes … and Starving!’

Moving away from home can be tough, but twins Emily and Haley Ferguson could not be more excited for their new life in Los Angeles.

In their new spin-off show The Twins: Happily Ever After?, the 24-year-olds — who found fame on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise — gear up for the journey of a lifetime.

“We’ve never lived on our own so moving out to L.A., we don’t have the comfort of going back home to our mom or the comfort of our friends,” Haley exclusively tells PEOPLE. “My biggest fear is starving and not being able to wash my clothes. Just simple things like that.”

“It’s funny because Haley will wear underwear for like five minutes and throw them in the dirty laundry,” says Emily. “She always has to change her underwear. She always has so much laundry I think our biggest fear is not being able to have clean clothes.”

She adds, “And then not having enough food. Everybody here in L.A. actually eats kale, and it’s disgusting.”

Originally from Las Vegas, the twins will be joined by Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell in both the season premiere and at least one other episode. The couple were the original stars of Freeform’s Happily Ever After? series, which kicked off with a season of Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? last year that chronicled the couple’s life after The Bachelor.

Though the twins weren’t able to find love in Bachelor Nation, they remain hopeful and excited for the future.

“I 100 percent believe in happily ever after,” Emily says. “Maybe it’s because I’m still a little kid and I believe in stuff like that. But I feel like we’re such positive people I do believe happily ever after’s exist and it will happen for us one day.”

“I think Emily and I are really optimistic about things,” Haley adds. “We try to have a lighthearted outlook on everything in life and I totally believe that people can fall in love when the timing is right. I do believe that we will have our happily ever after.”

The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelor-twins-emily-ferguson-haley-ferguson-talk-new-freeform-show/

