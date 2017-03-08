Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Jade Tolbert Expecting First Child

Another Bachelor baby is on the way!

Bachelor in Paradise alums Tanner Tolbert and Jade (Roper) Tolbert are expecting their first child in September, E! News reports.

Tanner, 29, and Jade, 30, experienced a whirlwind romance, meeting on the show and getting engaged on the season finale after just a few weeks together.

The pregnancy news comes just after the couple’s first wedding anniversary, which the Tolberts celebrated in January. They tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year.

“It blew my mind,” Jade told PEOPLE exclusively of the duo’s big day, which took place at California’s St. Regis Monarch Beach among 150 friends and family members. “I loved the mood. It was exactly the way I had envisioned it.”

The parents-to-be hinted that they might be starting a family soon, with Jade telling E! News recently that she was excited about the possibility.

“I feel like I’m ready for that. That’s something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family, and Tanner is at the same stage too so that was definitely very attractive about him,” she shared.

“We’re thinking about it! I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two,” she continued, “We’re building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children. Yeah I would love to, I’m ready for that.”

Tanner, hinted to PEOPLE last year that 2017 was probably going to be the year the couple broke their first pregnancy announcement.

“I bet you sometime next year you’ll hear something,” he said.

Admitted Jade at the time, “I have baby fever. I get baby bump envy!”

And the news is timely considering the couple just celebrated a year of wedded bliss. “We haven’t even been married a year,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “But I think once I hit that mark, I’m really going to be like, ‘Okay, let’s do it!’ ”

In Touch Weekly was first to report the news.

