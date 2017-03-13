Say it ain’t so! Chris Harrison has been known to tell it like it is but his recent comments about Nick Viall have everyone on their toes for tonight’s highly anticipated Bachelor finale.

When appearing on Good Morning America Monday morning Chris told the hosts that Nick “might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end.” Say what, Chris?

“And believe me when I tell you, he knows that,” he added. Talk about a curveball!

To see a sneak peek of tonight’s finale, click the video above!

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Do you think Nick will finally get his happy ending?

The post ‘Bachelor’ Finale Sneak Peek: Chris Harrison Says Nick Viall Might Be The First ‘To Be Left At The End’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/get-scoop/bachelor-finale-sneak-peek-chris-harrison-nick-viall-left-at-end-single/

Share

More Celebrity News: