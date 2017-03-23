Ashley Olsen Splits From Her Financier Boyfriend

After five months of dating, Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, financier Richard Sachs, have called it quits, Us Weekly confirms. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now,” a source told the magazine. “They’re still friends and hang out.” The fashion designer, 30, was first linked to the 58-year-old in October 2016, and the two eventually took their relationship public when they showed PDA in the stands at an NY Knicks game. They most recently attended a wedding for the twins’ friend in New Zealand in February.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ashley-Olsen-Richard-Sachs-Break-Up-2017-43340193

