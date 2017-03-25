Anna Duggar Helps Plan Jinger’s Bridal Shower on TLC’s Counting On

Anna Duggar is getting right in the middle of things as she and her sister-in-law, Jana, prepare for Jinger‘s bridal shower.

The 28-year-old appeared on TLC’s Counting On. making preparations in a barn with Jana and a few Duggar girls who were eager to help.

“They are expecting about 80 guests, and although that sounds like a lot, it is fairly common for Duggar gatherings,” a short post on the Duggar family blog read.

“I think it’s just a neat opportunity to have a day for some of her closest friends to come together and just share in the excitement of her upcoming wedding,” Anna said.

Meanwhile, she and Jana kept the little ones focused on the task at hand by providing incentives to keep them going during the setup process.

“It can be kind of challenging when you’re having little ones help,” Jana said. “You kind of just have to keep them on task by giving them timeframes.”

Anna agreed, giving examples of how to keep rowdy children calm, saying, “I think with little ones, trying to keep them motivated, it’s just like, ‘Hey, let’s see who can be the first one to get eight chairs around a table.’ Or, ‘If you do this, you get a piece of candy.’ That one always works!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.

