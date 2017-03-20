Andy Cohen Compares Donald Trump to ‘Real Housewife’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Andy Cohen called President Donald Trump a “first season Real Housewife” after the president spent a portion of his Monday morning fighting back via Twitter against allegations that his administration has ties to Russia.

“What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?” Trump wrote in one of a handful of tweets he posted on Monday. In response, Cohen joked, “Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show.”

Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show. https://t.co/nwHCj87vrE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2017

This isn’t the first time Cohen has compared the Trump presidency to the popular Bravo shows that he executively produces.

Back in January, he told Seth Meyers that Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway would fit in on the series, following her “alternate facts” gaffe. “I was calling all of the debates Housewives Reunions because they were. And there are parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened in the election. There are so many,” Cohen said.

