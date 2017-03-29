Amal Clooney Steps Out in London to Speak About War Crimes

Human-rights attorney Amal Clooney was snapped Wednesday in London, ahead of a discussion she’ll be participating in at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

During the meeting, Amal will be touching on international crimes in Iraq and Syria, a topic she has spoken about often recently.

Amal, 39, wore a long-sleeved red dress and knee-length beige coat over her growing baby bump (she’s expecting twins this summer with husband George Clooney).

Amal’s meeting at Chatham House comes just a few weeks after her passionate speech at the United Nations, in which she called for investigation into genocide claims against ISIS.

“Not one ISIS militant has faced trial for international crimes anywhere in the world… Why is it that nothing has been done?” Clooney addressed the room. “Somehow we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year.”

She added, “I’m asking you today to stand up for justice. Every conflict reminds us that there can be no lasting peace without justice … Justice is also what the victims want.”

As for the couple’s babies on the way, husband George, 55, recently told Extra that he and his accomplished wife are hard at work preparing for their arrival — although in very different ways.

“She is doing really great,” he said. “She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

Added the Suburbicon director, “I know swaddling. I know what I’m in for.”

