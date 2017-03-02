Alleged Survivors of Serial Child Rapist Speak Out: ‘No One Should Be Ashamed’

At first the two Pennsylvania sisters, then just 7 and 4, saw their babysitter as a “welcoming face.”

But that friendly persona eventually revealed what prosecutors call “a real life boogeyman” — a man who allegedly sexually molested them over the course of four years, recording his crimes on the doors of a shed.

On Wednesday, almost two decades after their abuse and soon after their accused abuser was arrested, the sisters, now 26 and 23, came forward to speak out.

At a news conference at the offices of the Network of Victim Assistance, in Jamison, Pennsylvania, the women opened up about their lives after the abuse they say they suffered at the hands of William Charles Thomas.

Thomas, a mobile home park handyman, was taken into custody in February on more than 50 charges including child rape and child pornography.

Prosecutors say Thomas allegedly sexually assaulted children that he got to know where he worked in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and in a neighborhood in Levittown, Pennsylvania, where he previously lived.

“I had a long debate as to whether or not I wanted to do this,” one of the two sisters, identified as J.S. said Wednesday, Philly.com reports, “but I feel as though not enough people come forward and speak up in situations like these, and that is what makes it possible for these horrible predators to get away with these situations for so long.”

As both sisters reportedly fought back tears, J.S. said she hoped coming forward would encourage other victims to do the same.

“I want women all over the world to find courage, like I did, to speak up, to get the justice they deserve, and to put predators like William away in prison where they belong,” she said.

“No one should be ashamed, embarrassed, or discouraged,” she continued. “I’ve been there. I’ve fought the depression and the anxiety — and you can, too.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Suspect ‘Comes Across as a Very Nice Guy’

J.S. and her sister, J.M., are two of Thomas’s six alleged victims, according to authorities. They both plan to testify in court, according to Philly.com.

Thomas was arrested on Feb. 2 and faces 53 counts in connection with child pornography and a series of sexual assaults beginning in 1997, including five counts of child rape, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Court documents show the investigation began last year after a homeowner in Thomas’ mobile home park, where he lived and worked, reported finding sexually explicit writings on a piece of plywood.

Prosecutors say Thomas’ home was allegedly filled with soiled children’s underwear, explicit photographs and other “trophies” collected over the years. Authorities had to remove evidence from the trailer by the truckload and that some of it is from the ’70s, authorities say.

The sheer volume leads them to believe there may be “many, many more victims,” Jennifer Schorn, an assistant district attorney in Bucks County, told PEOPLE last month.

“He apparently comes across as a very nice guy and very helpful — he was a handyman by trade — and slowly gained their trust and then in light of that trust, was able to access their children,” Schorn explained.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

In February, the two sisters told detectives that Thomas would regularly babysit for them, allegedly making them bathe often and photographing them naked, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE. He would give them underwear to try on, show them pornography and pose dolls in sexual positions, describing what the dolls were doing to the children, the affidavit alleges.

He also took them to the shed in the backyard, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them, according to the affidavit.

Thomas has not entered a plea and is scheduled to next appear in court on March 28. He will be represented by the public defender’s office, but a specific attorney has not yet been appointed for him.

He remains in the Bucks County Prison in Pennsylvania.

‘This Is Not My Fault’

During their emotional news conference, the sisters explained that they were too young to understand the sexual assaults when they occurred.

But now, as adults, they have come to terms with what they endured, though it was difficult.

“Things like this mess a person up for their whole lives: wondering what was wrong with you, why you seclude yourself from the world, why you can never give the right amount of affection to the people who try to love you, why you can never let anyone in, and why you can’t find some reason to love yourself,” J.M., according to Philly.com.

“But today, I will no longer feel that way,” she said. “This is not my fault, because I wasn’t even old enough to understand. I was being taken advantage of by a grown … child molester.”

The sisters wanted to make their stories public, NOVA employees said, according to Philly.com.

“It was something that was their idea and they felt would help them in their journey to healing,” Steve Doerner, NOVA’s victim advocate coordinator, told Philly.com.

“I hope that anyone else that was affected by this man, please step up,” J.M. said. “You will be heard.”

Anyone with information about Thomas or other victims can contact Falls Township Detective Sgt. Christopher Clark at 215-302-3315 or clarkpd@fallstwp.com, or Bucks County Detective Lt. Robert Gorman at 215-340-8141 or rmgorman@buckscounty.org.

Via: http://people.com/crime/victims-accused-pennsylvania-child-serial-rapist-speak-out/

Share

More Celebrity News: