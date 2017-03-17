All the Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Who Are Still Married

If you’ve been watching The Bachelor since the very beginning, you might be shocked to find out how many couples actually got married as a result of the show and its spinoffs. Many of the finales conclude with a magical proposal, but not everyone makes it to the altar — in fact, the vast majority don’t. Some couples are engaged (JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, etc.), but have yet to tie the knot. Here are the couples who have made it work, starting with the godmother of all Bachelorettes: Trista Sutter (née Rehn).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Which-Bachelor-Couples-Got-Married-40255854

Share

More Celebrity News: