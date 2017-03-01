Alicia Keys’s Musical Impression of Adele Will Leave You With Your Jaw on the Floor

Alicia Keys joined Jimmy Fallon for “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on Tuesday night, and to say she killed it is an understatement. In addition to her amazing impression of Gwen Stefani singing “Miss Mary Mack,” she took on Adele like it was nobody’s business. There are truly no words to describe it. You just have to watch it for yourself.

