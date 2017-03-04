Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno Are Married

Ali Fedotowsky is officially off the market. The former Bachelorette star tied the knot with radio host Kevin Manno in a beautiful beachside wedding at LA’s Terranea Resort on Friday, Us Weekly confirms. “Throughout my life, I’ve always imagined what my wedding day would be like,” she told the publication. “Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno.” Their 7-month-old daughter, Molly, served as the flower girl during the ceremony, and celebrity guests included Kaley Cuoco, Haylie Duff, Lacey Chabert, Amy Davidson and fellow Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. Ali and Kevin got engaged back in September 2015, and welcomed their first child in July 2016. Congrats to the newlyweds!

