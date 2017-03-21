Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Had Their “Very Own Boss Baby” at the Film’s Premiere

Alec Baldwin had his beautiful family by his side at the NYC premiere of Boss Baby on Monday night. Alec — who is known for his spot-on impersonations of Donald Trump — was joined by wife Hilaria and two of their children, 3-year-old Carmen and 1-year-old Rafael. The brood gathered for photos together on the blue carpet, and we caught an adorable glimpse of Alec’s bond with Carmen as they copied each other’s poses. To make matters even cuter, the proud parents dressed little Rafael in a black suit nearly identical to the one Alec’s character wears in the animated film. “We have our very own #BossBaby #RafaelThomas,” Hilaria captioned a snap of the tiny tot on Instagram. Missing from the fun, though, was their 6-month-old son, Leonardo. If these pictures don’t melt your heart, then we don’t know what will.

