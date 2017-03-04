Alana Thompson Meets Sugar Bear’s Fiancée for the First Time — and She Knows Mama June Shannon Is ‘Going to Lose It’ Tweet cgadmin

Alana Thompson just met her “new stepmom” — and she knows Mama June Shannon is not going to be happy when she finds out.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Alana meets her father’s fiancée for the first time.

“How is mama adjusting to the idea of me getting married,” Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson asks Alana while the two sit in a restaurant booth awaiting the arrival of his bride-to-be, Jennifer Lamb.

“I mean, she’s fine with me being a flower girl, so — she hasn’t really talked a lot about it,” Alana responds.

“Is she coming to the wedding?” Sugar Bear inquires about his ex — they split in 2014 after multiple cheating allegations — which Alana tells him, “Yep, she’s planning on it if she’s not too busy.”

Although Mama June isn’t certain if she’ll attend the wedding — despite getting a red-hot revenge dress for her newly slimmed-down figure — Alana definitely has to be there since she’s serving as the flower girl!

“I want it to be fancy, and I want it to be sparkly,” Alana tells her dad about what she envisions her flower girl dress being like. “And I want it to be my favorite color, which is purple — or maybe gold. Gold’s good.”

As the father and daughter sip on their beverages awaiting Jennifer’s entry, Sugar Bear sings his fiancée’s praises with the hope that Alana will come to love her just as much as he does.

“I’m pretty excited for you to finally get to meet Jennifer and I love her and all that,” he tells Alana, who asks what she should expect of her new stepmother. “I mean, she’s gorgeous. She’s fun — she likes to have fun. She’s a real sweet person. I’ll let y’all meet to see how it goes. Might like her.”

In Sugar Bear’s mind, he believes that the two are “going to be best friends” — but Alana’s not so sure.

“But what if I don’t?” Alana asks him.

Sugar Bear’s advice: “You just have to take it one day at a time.”

And enter Jennifer! Well, sort of. Although viewers only saw her feet and the back right side of her shoulder as she entered the restaurant and approached the table, she still made quite the memorable first impression.

“Hi Alana!” Jennifer says as Alana smiles and replies “hey” to her. “I’m going to be your new stepmom.” !!!!!

Though Mama June wasn’t there to hear this, Alana is pretty sure she’s going to be really upset if she finds out about Jennifer’s new title.

“When mama hears I met Jennifer, she’s going to lose it,” Alana says, also providing a solution: “So I’m not going to tell her.” Alana may intend to keep those lips tightly sealed, but we have a feeling Mama June is still going to find out.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.

