Adele Stops Her Show to Help Another Couple Get Engaged on Stage

After channeling her inner Beyoncé on Saturday, Adele continued the fun and helped a couple get engaged at her show in Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. The “Hello” singer selected a man named Chris and his partner, Wade, to join her on stage, and once there, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes. “That wasn’t planned; I had no idea,” Adele told the crowd. Back in May 2016, two Swedish men got engaged on her stage, and she joked about being their surrogate. No matter what Adele does next, we’re sure it’ll be amazing.



