Adele Gushes Over Husband Simon Konecki: “I’ve Found My Next Person”

Adele confirmed at the Grammys that she and longtime partner Simon Konecki are married, and during her concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, the singer couldn’t help but gush over her other half. While discussing the ex-boyfriend who inspired her song “Someone Like You,” Adele told the crowd, “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling . . . I’ve found my next person.”

Adele and Simon first sparked marriage rumors when they both stepped out wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers in LA back in December. Adele sported the bauble while doing some grocery shopping around town, and days later, Simon donned a similar ring while shopping with their son, Angelo.

