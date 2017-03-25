Adele Dedicates “Make You Feel My Love” to the London Terror Attack Victims

London suffered a terrible tragedy on Wednesday when a terror attack left four people dead and nearly 40 injured, and the world, including celebrities, hasn’t stopped grieving since. After James Corden gave his hometown an emotional message of hope during his show just a few hours after the events unfolded, other celebrities who hail from the beautiful city are also showing their support. During her concert in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, Adele took a minute to speak candidly to the audience about her heartbreak.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London,” she said. “I’m on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us and to let them know we’re thinking of them. It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine, but there are four [victims] who aren’t fine so let’s dedicate this to them tonight.” She then sang her emotional song “Make You Feel My Love” for the victims, and her performance will give you chills.

#Adele sends her love #London from Auckland pic.twitter.com/GGYdRzlz5G

— Lindsey Carroll (@OutboxNZ) March 23, 2017

