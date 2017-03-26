A Very Smitten Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals How His Bromance With Ryan Reynolds Began

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds’s new sci-fi thriller, Life, has already provided us with quite a few alien-themed nightmares (thanks, guys), but there’s something else their movie has given us: a budding bromance between the two hilarious costars. While sitting down with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Jake — who once dated Taylor Swift but please don’t ask him about it — discussed his friendship with the Deadpool actor. “When we would cut, we just couldn’t stop laughing and joking,” he recalled about their time on set together. “We wasted so much money! The producers brought us in the corner and were like, ‘You guys need to cut it out. We’re wasting so much money.’” Please cast the two of them in a buddy comedy, Hollywood executives. Please.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jake-Gyllenhaal-Talks-About-Ryan-Reynolds-Jimmy-Fallon-43334721

Share

More Celebrity News: