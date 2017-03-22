A Group of Galway Girls Flawlessly Irish Dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”
Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is everywhere right now. If you’re not singing along to it in your car or listening to amazing covers, you’re probably watching the song’s dance videos. The singer continues to inspire people all over the world to get in on the fun of his latest album, Divide, and that includes a group of girls from the Hession School of Irish Dance in Galway, Ireland. The group gave Ed, whose paternal grandparents are from Ireland, a sweet shout-out in a video of them dancing to his song in the Claddagh area of Galway City. They captioned the video with the hashtag “#Step4Sheeran.” If their hypnotizing footwork isn’t enough to make you smile, there are a few more layers to this video that make it special. Another one of Ed’s songs off Divide, “Galway Girl,” is also already a hit, and he actually used to busk on the city’s Shop Street as a young boy. Prepare to press the repeat button.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Irish-Dancers-Dancing-Ed-Sheeran-Shape-You-Video-43340335