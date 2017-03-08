8 Famous Women Who Probably Inspired Some of John Mayer’s Love Songs

As much as John Mayer is known for being one of the music industry’s most talented musicians, he’s also garnered quite the reputation as a playboy. After all, the “Gravity” singer’s long list of flings, hook-ups, and on-and-off relationships includes some of Hollywood’s most high-profile female stars. To be fair, we can’t blame them. Can you imagine him singing “Your Body Is a Wonderland” on your couch while staring at you with those big, puppy-dog eyes? C’mon, it’s no wonder women can’t help but fall for John.

30889588

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Who-Has-John-Mayer-Dated-43358998

Share

More Celebrity News: