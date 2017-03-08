66 Times Mariah Carey Proved She’s the Most Glamorous Mom

Mariah Carey: elusive chanteuse or supercool mom? According to her Instagram, it seems the iconic singer is more devoted to the latter role. But let’s get one thing straight from the get-go: Mariah is not your average celebrity parent. She has ridiculously expensive taste, and as a result, her kids are treated to nothing but the best. Boat excursions, Christmas in Aspen, theme park takeovers — these are just some of the A-list activities Mariah does with her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. Read on to find out what Mariah has (probably) been thinking as she takes on motherhood like a loving diva, and be sure to follow more celebrity families on Instagram.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Mariah-Carey-Family-Pictures-37232035

Share

More Celebrity News: