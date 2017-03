When it comes to his music, Bruno Mars is larger than life, but when it comes to his love life, the singer usually keeps a very low profile. Since Bruno’s rise to fame in 2010, he has only been publicly linked to three women. So, who has he dated? One of the names just might surprise you. Find out ahead.

43166951

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Who-Has-Bruno-Mars-Dated-43256845

Share

More Celebrity News: