17 Ryan Phillippe Shirtless Photos That Might Just Get You Pregnant

No amount of passing time can shake our crush on Ryan Phillippe. From his sexy movie momentsthanks for the memories, Sebastian Valmont — to his offscreen beach days and casual shirtless neighborhood jogs, we might be more attracted to him than ever. Most recently, the 42-year old Shooter star gave a sneak peek of his shirtless workout photo shoot for Men’s Fitness, and it had us a little choked up. Thankfully, there’s tons more where that came from. Look through now to see what we mean.

36992657

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ryan-Phillippe-Shirtless-Pictures-43374538

Share


More Celebrity News: