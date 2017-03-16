16 Celebrity Siblings Who Could Totally Pass For Identical Twins

Did you know that Emma Watson has a brother? And on top of that, did you know the two of them look almost exactly alike? The same goes for a handful of other celebrities, and whether they’re siblings you never knew existed or a part of Hollywood families you’ve been seeing around for years, there’s no denying their jaw-dropping physical similarities. From Emma and Alex Watson to Meryl Streep’s daughters, and more familiar faces, keep reading to see every set of stars who could pull a faux-Sister, Sister if they wanted to.

30765184

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Who-Look-Like-Siblings-43349669

Share

More Celebrity News: