Your Heart Is Not Ready For These Ridiculously Smiley Photos of Prince Harry

If we could send Prince Harry a message, it would be this: “We get it — your smile is enough to make any rational human being weak at the knees. You don’t have to keep teasing us, OK?” Unfortunately, he has way more important things on his mind, like his recent trip to Nottingham, England, on Wednesday for an official visit to the Full Effect and Coach Core projects. Like many of the other organizations Harry works with, these two groups are supported by The Royal Foundation to give young people better opportunities in life through mentoring, intervention, and training.

The ridiculously handsome royal had his trademark grin on display while giving a speech to the crowd, watching a few dance and musical performances, and personally presenting graduates of the program with their certificates. He also made time to chat with onlookers outside and shared quite a few laughs with Trevor Rose, the manager of the Full Effect project. If you weren’t sure what Meghan Markle sees in him before, these photos ought to do the trick.

