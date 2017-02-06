You Have to See Gisele’s Reaction to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win

Excitement level knowing the #SuperBowl is over and we can go to bed. pic.twitter.com/Sn6paXhCG1

— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady had an amazing night on Sunday when his team, the New England Patriots, won the Super Bowl after beating the Atlanta Falcons in the game’s first ever overtime. While the quarterback was filled with emotion and pride over the win, nobody seemed more excited than his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel was spotted screaming in the stands while filming a video of herself on her phone. Before the game, Gisele showed her support for Tom with a few adorable photos of some of his biggest supporters, including their daughter, Vivian.

