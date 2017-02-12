You Guys, Leslie Jones Really, Really Wants to Play Donald Trump on SNL

Step aside Alec Baldwin, there’s a new Donald Trump impersonator in town: Leslie Jones. After watching Melissa McCarthy take on Sean Spicer last week, the actress revealed her “yuge” dream of playing the president during a hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live. Not only does she do in-depth research by watching all of his speeches and mimicking his hand signals, but she takes it one step further by donning his infamous blonde hair. But can she impress the show’s producer Lorne Michaels? See how it all goes down above.

