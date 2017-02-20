You Can Almost Feel the Sparks Between Hilary Duff and Her New Man

Things are definitely heating up between Hilary Duff and her new boyfriend, singer Matthew Koma. The two, who were first linked back in January, jetted off to Costa Rica this week for a relaxing getaway. They were spotted showing all sorts of sexy PDA on Wednesday as they lounged on the beach and took a dip in the ocean. Matthew, who attended a SAG Awards preparty with Hilary at the end of January, gave her a sweet kiss before carrying her above the waves. Hilary also showed off her rock-hard abs in a white bikini, while Matthew wore black swimming trunks. The pair’s happy vacation is a far cry from what Hilary’s ex-husband, Mike Comrie, is dealing with in LA. The former NHL player, who shares son Luca with Hilary, is currently under investigation for alleged sexual battery. Hilary and Mike announced their split in January 2014 and finalized their divorce in February 2016.

