John Cena is literally doing it all these days, and his latest venture has him hanging out in the desert! The pro wrestler, who has a starring role in the upcoming war film The Wall, has proven that he’s just as powerful on land as he is in the ring.

To kick off Nintendo’s new Switch, which can clearly be played in unexpected places, John took Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 1-2 Switch for a test spin while at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita.

“Nintendo Switch is the future of gaming, and everybody’s going to know what I’m talking about on March 3rd when it’s released to the public,” said an ecstatic Cena. “So whether your a beginner gamer or an advanced gamer, you are going to love the versatility of the Nintendo Switch.”

And the WWE superstar was a big fan of 1-2 Switch, which enables users to interact with others.

“I’m going to have a lot of fun with my friends on 1-2 Switch,” he admitted.

The post WWE Superstar John Cena Tackles New Nintendo Switch In The Desert appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/wwe-superstar-john-cena-nintendo-switch-mens-fitness/

Share

More Celebrity News: