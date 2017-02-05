Would You Rather: Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling?

This award season has been all about the Ryans, and we’re loving every second. We all fangirled over Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling’s casual meetup at the 2017 Critics’ Choice Awards, but it’s time to decide: who is your favorite? To settle the score once and for all, we’ve compiled a simple game of Would You Rather? Vote now to see which Ryan is the hottest in Hollywood.

