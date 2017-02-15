Will Smith Sings “I Believe I Can Fly” During a Helicopter Version of Carpool Karaoke

&amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

After becoming an internet sensation among The Late Late Show viewers, Carpool Karaoke is getting its own series on Apple Music called Carpool Karaoke: The Series. A sneak peek of the show was shown during the Grammys on Sunday, where the segment’s mastermind, James Corden, was hosting, and now we finally have the full trailer. While James won’t be the driver for all of the segments, the series actually lets other celebrities take control of the wheel as they travel to meaningful places from their past to surprise fans. Not only does Ariana Grande show off her musical background with “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors, but the best part has to be when Will Smith raps the iconic theme song from his show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. We can’t wait!

