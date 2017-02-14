Will and Kate’s Looks of Love! 8 Moments That Prove They’re More Smitten Than Ever

Prince William and Princess Kate set hearts aflutter when they tied the knot in their 2011 fairy tale wedding. Five years and two kids later, the longtime pair are still looking like honeymooners.

Here are 8 of the couple’s sweetest moments since that memorable balcony kiss .

The royal parents were all smiles when they stepped off the plane in Canada in September. They both sweetly held hands with George as Kate cradled Charlotte in her arms.

And when they left their little ones behind to take in the sights of Vancouver, Bella Bella and the Yukon over the next few days, it was obvious that the royal couple’s spark is just as strong as ever.

During an outing to the University of British Columbia, Will and Kate whispered and laughed like college sweethearts (which they are!).

The couple mingled with students and staff during their appearance, and their fun-loving spirit was infectious.

“They were so kind, so informal, they made us feel right at home,” Olivia Johnson, a 21-year-old student athlete, told PEOPLE. “They’re totally fun and giggly and they’re just really fun young people.

“They seem like a really cute couple – they kind of check in with each other and look at each other and move with each other – they’ve got it down and they just seem like they’re really enjoying themselves.”

Kate couldn’t take her eyes off her prince.

And their playfulness was on full display during a food and wine festival in the Yukon where they tasted clams, curry and sushi and sampled local whisky and vodka.

Their fun-loving spirit was infectious at a charity race last week on Feb. 5 when Will and Kate raced against each other in support of Heads Together, their ongoing campaign to highlight mental health.

They traded in their sneakers for a gown and tux at Sunday’s BAFTA Awards in London.

William couldn’t keep his eyes off his gorgeous date, who dazzled in a shoulder-baring floor-length gown.

Via: http://people.com/royals/prince-william-and-kate-middleton-in-love-on-canada-tour/

Share

More Celebrity News: