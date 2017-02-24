Who Killed Wes? How to Get Away with Murder’s Karla Souza on the ‘Devastating’ Finale Twist

WARNING: Spoilers from Thursday’s 2-hour finale of How to Get Away with Murder ahead.

Perhaps no one was more shocked — or energized — than Karla Souza was to find out who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder.

“As Karla, I was really excited. But for Laurel, this is devastating. It’s almost the worst possible situation for her,” the actress says of it being revealed during Thursday’s season 3 finale that her character’s boyfriend (Alfred Enoch) was killed by a man who works for her father (Esai Morales).

But Souza looks forward to what the twist means for her character when the ABC drama returns for season 4.

“She’s pregnant with Wes’ baby. She has to figure out why her dad wanted Wes dead. I’m sure the rest of the group will blame her a bit. And don’t forget she’s still grieving,” says Souza. “That’s a lot to handle.”

HTGAWM creator Peter Nowalk hasn’t given Souza any clues as to what will happen in the upcoming season (“I need to get inside Pete’s brain and find out!” she says), but the actress is excited for where the show may go in the future.

“I think it gives the show legs to become international,” says Souza, who believes fans will get to learn a lot more about her character’s backstory as the show shifts focus from being centered on Annalise’s (Viola Davis) relationship with Wes. “Their relationship was the DNA of the show.”

“Annalise can’t go back to teach, I’d think. Things have to change — and that’s exciting,” she continues. “People love this show because anything can happen.”

