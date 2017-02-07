White House Press Secretary Angrily Refutes New York Times Story: President Trump ‘Definitely Doesn’t Wear a Bathrobe’

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is invoking his right to “disagree with the facts.”

Weighing in on the latest bump in the ongoing feud between President Trump and The New York Times, Spicer blasted an article the newspaper ran on Sunday with the online headline “Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles” as “literally the epitome of fake news.”

The telltale sign, according to Spicer, was just three paragraphs into the article, in this line about how Trump spends his evenings in the White House: “When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.”

“I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe,” Spicer informed reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Monday. “He definitely doesn’t wear one.”

Although it’s still unclear whether the president currently owns or wears a bathrobe, a photo obtained by DailyMail.com reveals that he once lounged in a white robe in the 1970s.

Spicer insisted that the story — which depicted a West Wing in disarray, with aides literally in the dark because they can’t figure out how to turn on the lights — “was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology.”

It’s “not an accurate portrayal of what’s really happening,” Spicer said, according to a pool report. “From top to bottom, it made up stories that don’t exist. And I think that’s unfortunate for people that look to news institutions like that for their news.”

Spicer’s boss also dismissed the New York Times article as “total fiction” in a tweet on Monday.

The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

“The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me,” he wrote. “They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

Earlier in the day, the president alerted his 24 million followers that “any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election.”

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

“Sorry,” he wrote, “people want border security and extreme vetting.”

The tweet prompted a response from vocal Trump critic and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who mocked what she imagined to be Trump’s feelings on mirrors:

Can you imagine the number of mirrors this man must have smashed? https://t.co/TPS8XDuAmm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2017

“Can you imagine the number of mirrors this man must have smashed?” she tweeted.

