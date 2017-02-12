What’s the Story Behind Jason Momoa’s Instagram Handle? We’ve Got Answers

A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for sexy shirtless snaps or sweet celebrity family moments, then you’ve probably searched for Jason Momoa’s Instagram once or twice. But if you don’t know what to look for, it can get confusing: instead of his name, the actor’s handle is @prideofgypsies. It’s one of those phrases that you makes you go “hmmmm,” so after years of curiosity, we’ve finally dug deep into the archives to uncover the meaning behind the name.

Pride of Gypsies is Jason’s production company, which represents a “tribe of artists and filmmakers” who pride themselves for free-spirited, authentic work. The company website, which defines pride as “a group of lions forming a collective” and gypsy as “a nomadic or free spirited person,” stresses the innovative and atypical approach to film that Jason and his tribe utilize in their projects.

Back in 2011, Jason explained more about his company to the Huffington Post: “I started a company called Pride of Gypsies, which is basically . . . I have tons of amazing writers, friends, directors, actors . . . and we all go out and shoot movies. That’s what we want to do. We love to tell stories. Stories, at the end of the day, is what it’s all about. You sit by a fire. I can sit and listen to Tom Waits tell me a story by campfire that’s better than any movie I’ve ever seen. I want to capture that.”

The company has produced several of Jason’s projects over the last few years, including several ads for work clothing brand Carhartt, a sweet short film about Jason’s family, and a drama-thriller feature film called Road to Paloma.

So, there you have the meaning behind Jason’s mysterious Instagram handle. On to the next question: can we join his “pride”?

