A troubled childhood, a life of pain, an addiction to drugs and heroin. What exactly led grunge pioneer Kurt Cobain to suicide nearly 23 years ago?

OK! magazine has learned that is exactly what the new Reelz series, Autopsy: The Last Hours of Kurt Cobain, hopes to answer.

As OK! reported, Cobain was just 27 when he was found dead from a gunshot blast in his Seattle home. But as the Reelz special reports, Cobain lived a troubled life, and battled years of addiction.

“Kurt initially got into heroin because it seemed to him to be a pain killer,” said Cobain biographer Christopher Sandford. “His whole teenage years, he was looking for various pills and prescriptions to help get over his bad back, his bad stomach.”

Psychologist Dr. Linda Papadopoulos has heard the “turning to drugs to escape pain” excuse before.

“While that is I guess kind of understandable in the short term, it doesn’t negate the fact that it’s still a choice,” she said. “And the excuse of, ‘well I had no choice because I was in pain’ is one that again you hear a lot of addicts using.”

Near the end, Cobain was spending about $700 a day feeding his drug addiction. Autopsy results revealed that Cobain had a lethal dose of heroin in his blood at the time of his death. But expert coroner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter says there may be MORE to the story.

“Kurt’s explanation that he used heroin for pain relief may be true, but the damage that that drug caused far outweighed any conceived benefit,” he said. “But I found something else in Kurt’s background that might also explain his reliance on chemical stimulants.”

What did Dr. Hunter find? Tune in to on Autopsy: The Last Hours of Kurt Cobain, Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz for the answers.

Watch the sneak peek above!

The post What Really Happened To Kurt Cobain? Top Doc Drops A Bombshell About The Late Star appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/kurt-cobain-dead-drugs-addiction-death-reelz-show/

Share

More Celebrity News: