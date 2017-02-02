We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not
Beyoncé blessed the world with news of her pregnancy (with twins!) this week, and it didn’t take long before the internet exploded with excitement — seriously, even celebrities were overcome with emotion. We can’t think of a better time to look back on Bey’s best photos with husband Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter Blue, who’s about to become a big sister (times two)!
