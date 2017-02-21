WATCH: Veterinarian Climbs into Cage and Eats Out of Dog Bowl to Comfort Ailing Shelter Pup

When you can’t feed ‘em, join ‘em.

That’s the adage veterinarian Andy Mathis followed. According to USA Today, a emaciated and neglected pit bull recently arrived at Granite Hills Animal Care, in Elberton, Georgia. She was brought in by a good Samaritan who found the pup struggling on the side of a dirt road.

For the past two weeks, Mathis, a vet at Granite Hills, has been treating the pit bull, who has been named Graycie, and helping her adjust to a new life filled with care and affection. One of the biggest struggles for Graycie is eating; Mathis and the rest of Granite Hills staff have struggled to get the skittish dog on a normal meal schedule.

On Sunday, Mathis decided to try something different when Graycie showed hesitancy about eating her breakfast. The vet put his own breakfast in a dog bowl and climbed into the cage with the cowering pup. For the first few moments, Mathis just ate his food while Graycie adjusted to this new human roommate. Then, he started to feed her from his hand, and soon, feeling safe and content with her current company, Gracyie started eagerly noshing on her own meal.

This kind act is an important turning point for Graycie. Mathis originally thought the pit bull wouldn’t survive at just 30 pounds, but now he has a renewed sense of hope that Graycie will grow into a strong and courageous canine.

While she is eating more regularly, Graycie still has a way to go before she can be adopted. She is receiving treatment for the multiple injuries she came in with and is still working on trusting others, but she is making progress every day.

The video of Mathis eating with Graycie, which has over 7 million views on Facebook, has helped spread the dog’s story, raise funds for her recovery and raise awareness about the millions of shelter pets that need our help.

If you would like to donate to Graycie’s treatment and help with the valuable work of Granite Hills Animal Care, you can learn more here.

