WATCH: Ridiculously Adorable Polar Cub Takes Her First Steps Just in Time for International Polar Bear Day

Timing is everything.

And, at just three months old, the Hellabrunn Zoo’s newest polar cub already has the art of first impressions mastered.

According to The Telegraph, the unnamed female polar baby recently made her public debut, taking her first steps into the sunlight just a few days shy of International Polar Bear Day, which is Feb. 27.

A precious ball of fluff, the cub didn’t have to do much to enchant us, but she still pulled out all the stops. During her first romp in her new home at the zoo in Munich, Germany, the overachiever appeared to wink at the camera. She also played with her mom and sampled a pretzel. All of this shows promise for an absolutely adorable future ahead.

The cub was born in November to mom Giovanna, who has been keeping a close eye and a loving paw on her new babe.

Hellabrunn Zoo says we can only expect the cub’s shenanigans to evolve from here, as she is getting more mobile, curious and active with each passing day.

Along with adding a little extra sweetness to a crazy world, the arrival of this cub is also an important addition to the polar bear population. Every year, more polar bears are put at risk and danger due to shrinking sea ice and global warming. International Polar Bear Day is a call to action created by Polar Bears International to raise awareness about how the warming of the arctic affects this species and to encourage everyone to lower their carbon footprint.

To learn what small steps you can take to make a big difference in the lives of polar bears across the globe, visit Polar Bear International today.

