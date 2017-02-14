Watch Jimmy Kimmel Find Out If Matt Damon Is the Father of His Unborn Child

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have been feuding for years, and on Monday, their feud took an unexpected turn when Matt challenged Jimmy on the paternity of his unborn child with wife Molly McNearney. In a hilarious skit, the men take their issues to the Maury show, where they allow a paternity test to reveal who the father of Molly’s baby is. While Jimmy claims that he’s the dad, Matt remains adamant that it’s him. Boy, are they in for a big surprise!

