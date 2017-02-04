Watch Idris Elba Get Schooled in the Art of Dating by a Bunch of Cute Kids

Idris Elba is currently auctioning himself off as a Valentine’s Day date for an Omaze fundraiser, and he promoted the worthy cause in an adorable video released this week. Idris hangs out in a classroom with group of youngsters who proceed to school him in the art of dating; there’s a little lady who claims to have 25 boyfriends (get it, girl) and a boy who is pretty much a dating expert, since he’s planning one himself right now. Another girl offers what might be the best advice for the Luther star: “Pay for everything, and agree with everything she says.”

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Idris-Elba-Getting-Dating-Advice-From-Kids-Video-43106214

