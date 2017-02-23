Watch Cate Blanchett Slay a Lip Sync of “You Don’t Own Me” at a Stonewall Inn Drag Show

The audience at the Stonewall Inn’s Tuesday night benefit performance for the Newtown Action Alliance got a special surprise when Cate Blanchett took the stage. In an effort to raise money for the charity, which strives to end gun violence, the Oscar winner slayed a lip sync of Dusty Springfield’s version of “You Don’t Own Me” wearing a black tuxedo jacket, a sequined bra, and a whole lot of sass. Later on, the Ocean’s Eight actress grabbed her pink pussyhat to sing backup on a protest-themed version of Adele’s “Hello.” In addition to making our day, it has reminded us — admittedly not for the first time — that we’re all in dire need of a Carol musical. You hear that, movie studio execs? Make it happen.

39650674

The amazing #CateBlanchett lip-syncs Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Own Me at last night’s fundraiser for Newtown Action Alliance. Thank you to Cate, Jason Hayes and all the amazing performers for pouring your heart and soul into this labor of love to #endgunviolence @thestonewallinn We are forever grateful for your kindness and generosity and thank you @clorofila_s for this incredible video!!!

A post shared by Newtown Action Alliance (@newtownactionalliance) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

#cateblanchett #margeauxpowell @newtownactionalliance @thestonewallinn

A post shared by Stonewall (@thestonewallinn) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

42658685

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cate-Blanchett-Lip-Syncing-Drag-Show-February-2017-43209408

Share

More Celebrity News: