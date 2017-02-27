Warren Beatty Apologizes for Biggest Oscar Upset in History: Why He and Faye Dunaway Called La La Land Instead of Moonlight Tweet cgadmin

After the stars and cast of La La Land took the stage to accept the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday, it was revealed that there was a mistake – instead Moonlight was the winner.

La La Land producer Fred Berger was in the middle of delivering his acceptance speech when ceremony staff entered the stage. Suddenly, he remarked, “We lost by the way but you know.”

Then producer Jordan Horowitz stepped back up to the microphone, stating, “There’s been a mistake. Moonlight won.”

“It’s not a joke,” he said. “This is not a joke, come up here.”

Warren Beatty, 79, who presented the award with his Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway, 76, said he was given the wrong envelope and was confused, apologizing.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said, retaking the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

In the moment, Beatty looked confused at the envelope and hesitated, before Dunaway peeked over at the card and announced La La Land.

Host Jimmy Kimmel said, “Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this. I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway, why can’t we just give out a whole bunch of them?”

The Moonlight cast and crew slowly made their way to the stage as the La La Land cast dispersed, with the actual winning film’s director Barry Jenkins heading to the microphone first.

“Very clearly, very clearly in my dreams this could not be true but hell with my dreams, I’m done with it because this is true,” said Jenkins. “Oh my goodness. And I have to say it is true. It’s not fake. We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long – My love to La La Land. My love to everybody. Man.”

After the Moonlight cast celebrated their win, Kimmel again addressed the shocked crowd at the Dolby Theatre, “Well I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let’s remember, it’s just an awards show.”

“I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches,” he asserted. “We have some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I’m back to work tomorrow night on my regular show. I promise I’ll never come back. Good night!”

Via: http://people.com/awards/this-is-not-a-joke-moonlight-wins-best-picture-after-la-la-land-is-mistakenly-announced-as-victor/

