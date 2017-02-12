Viola Davis on Getting Political at Awards Shows: It’s ‘Everyone’s Duty to Speak Out Against Political Injustice’

Stars have been voicing their opinions about the strained political situation in the U.S. throughout this year’s awards season — and the BAFTA Awards may be no different.

With many celebrities using their acceptance speeches to send out strong messages, Viola Davis said the political turn on awards shows is both necessary and welcome.

“I feel great about it,” she said while walking the red carpet Sunday in London. “I feel like it’s everyone duty and privilege to speak out against political injustice.”

The actress is up for a best supporting actress award for her turn in Fences.

She previously took home a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as a 1950s Pittsburgh housewife in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play. She is also up for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year.

But Davis said her awards-season success still hasn’t sunk in.

“It’s exciting, shocking, surprising,” she said. “I’m having the best time. Whenever I come to London, I feel I’ve been invited to the best party. I’m always surprised I’m invited to this.”

Via: http://people.com/awards/viola-davis-baftas-talks-getting-political-at-awards-shows/

