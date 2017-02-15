Venus Williams Designed Her Latest Athletic Wear Collection to ‘Bring Energy to Your Workout’

Sometimes a cute workout outfit is all the inspiration you need to get to the gym (or tennis court), and Venus Williams’ new Intrepid collection for her active wear lifestyle brand EleVen is a must-shop for anyone who needs that extra push.

Her Spring Summer 2017 line (which will be available online Feb. 16 will also be sold at tennis clubs around the country) includes tanks, tennis skirts, zip-ups, leggings, sports bras and more in her new black and white “Intrepid” print, pink, yellow, black and white.

“My inspiration was bringing in energy to your workout, so there are some bold colors, like the pop of berry pink,” Williams, 36, tells PeopleStyle. “And black-and-white is so easy to wear, so it just makes it easy to put it on. It’s motivation to start moving your body and to start doing something healthy for yourself.”

Fit and function were paramount to the star when designing the line.

“Our clothes have UV-ray protection, they wick sweat, they’re antimicrobial, and at the same time they allow you to move,” says Williams, who worked directly with her line’s technical designers. “We went through every single new piece and talked about the fit, exactly how it works, and translating my own drawings. It’s a whole process and I love it.”

When it comes to buying athletic apparel, the sports bra is sometimes the most difficult to shop for — but Williams promises her line’s bras are supportive for women of every size.

“We have a joke that our bras fit every woman in our office,” she says. “Some are a little light on top and some are a little heavier, so we all give it a try and see how it goes. What’s important is the fabrics that you choose, the construction, the layering of the fabrics — it all goes into making a bra that works for everyone.” Fun sidenote: Her sister Serena also designs ultra-supportive sports bras!

Williams’ favorite piece from her new collection is the Raceday Tank, which features a racer back and a back pleat.

“I wear that all the time,” says the tennis pro. “It works for every body type, and it’s a top that’s somewhat form-fitting but you get a little room for error, so it’s very flattering and comfortable to wear.”

As she gears up to compete at the BNP Paribas Showdown in N.Y.C. in March, Williams has more than just the match to look forward to.

“We’re going to have some of the ushers and some of the ball persons wearing our clothes!” she says. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re playing in Madison Square Garden, which is so historic, so it’s going to be great to play there and also to showcase the line there.”

